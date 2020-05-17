BP to Settle in Gulf Spill, Face Manslaughter Charges

BP announced today that it will pay approximately $4.5 billion in criminal charges after pleading guilty in a settlement with the US government over the 2010 Deepwater Horizon rig explosion and massive oil spill. Two BP employees also face manslaughter charges for the death of 11 workers as a result of the explosion.

The oil giant will plead guilty to 11 felony counts of misconduct or neglect relating to the death of those workers, a misdemeanor count under the Clean Water Act, a misdemeanor count under the Migrator Bird Treaty Act and a felony count of obstruction of Congress.

Since 2010, BP has paid a record $1.3 billion in criminal fines in addition to payments to several government entities. The settlement is separate from BP's agreement to pay affected parties $7.8 billion in damages.

Although it sounds like a lot of money, BP has five years to pay off the fine in addition to another $525 million in payments to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle securities charges. In 2011 alone, the company recorded a revenue of $234.25 billion, with a net income of $16 billion, according to data tracker FactSet. Essentially, the penalty fee could be completely paid off within the course of a single quarter's profits. Needless to say, the company will not need to be borrowing any money to pay the costs.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

BP Sells Oil Assets in Gulf of Mexico

US to Become World's Top Oil Producer in 5 Years

Read More in Energy Digital's November Issue

The charges far surpass those of the Exxon Valdez spill in 1989, in which Exxon settled with the US government for $1 billion (about $1.8 billion today). Transocean Ltd., the rig's owner, and cement contractor Halliburton also face criminal charges from the government and plaintiffs' attorneys.

In a court filing, the Justice Department said it will argue that BP's actions leading up to the explosion were grossly negligence.

"We do not use words like `gross negligence' and `willful misconduct' lightly," a Justice Department attorney wrote. "But the fact remains that people died, many suffered injuries to their livelihood, and the Gulf's complex ecosystem was harmed as a result of BP and Transocean's bad acts or omissions."

Attorney General Eric Holder will discuss the settlement further this afternoon at a news conference in New Orleans.

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP