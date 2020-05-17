CERN Traps Antimatter: Finds New Energy Source?

actually trapped antimatter atoms, but it’s use – which of today is undetermined – is a far cry from the power determined in the book (CERN even had to enlist in a press guy to handle all the questions about their company and antimatter following Brown’s best selling publication, which goes into detail online
).
So okay, since Brown’s book makes it seem like a cake walk to trap antimatter, this event might not seem like the world to some – but for the European Organization for Nuclear Research – or CERN – it’s HUGE. Even more important for readers of Brown is the understanding that antimatter, which in theory antimatter was created during the “big bang,” will create some form of energy.
According to the report from CERN, however, “there is no possibility to use antimatter as energy ‘source.’ Unlike solar energy, coal or oil, antimatter does not occur in nature: we have to make every particle at the expense of much more energy than it can given back during annihilation.”
Nonetheless, “These are significant steps in antimatter research,” said CERN Director General Rolf Heuer, “and an important part of the very broad research programme at CERN.”
While theorists understand that equal parts of matter and antimatter were created during the Big Bang,
antimatter has all but disappeared in our world. “It is thus very rewarding, and a bit overwhelming, to look at the ALPHA device and know that it contains stable, neutral atoms of antimatter,” said Jeffrey Hangst of Aarhus University, Denmark, spokesman of the ALPHA collaboration. “This inspires us to work that much harder to see if antimatter holds some secret.”
