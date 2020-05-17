Climate Action Plan for fossil fuels

Follow @EnergyDigital

As part of President Obama’s Climate Action Plan, the Energy Department recently made up to $8 billion in loan guarantee authority available to support innovative advanced fossil energy projects that avoid, reduce, or sequester greenhouse gases.

Authorized by the Energy Policy Act of 2005, loan guarantees will help provide critical financing to support new or significantly improved advanced fossil energy projects – such as advanced resource development, carbon capture, low-carbon power systems, and efficiency improvements – that reduce emissions of carbon dioxide, methane, and other greenhouse gas pollution.

Currently, the Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office supports a large, diverse portfolio of more than $30 billion supporting more than 30 closed and committed projects.

Projects in the Energy Department’s Loan Programs Office portfolio include one of the world’s largest wind farms; several of the world’s largest solar generation and thermal energy storage systems; the first new commercial nuclear power plant to be licensed and built in the U.S. in three decades; an electric vehicle manufacturing company that repaid its loan ahead of schedule and is now developing an export market; and more than a dozen new or retooled auto manufacturing plants across the country.

With the publication of the Advanced Fossil Energy Projects solicitation, the Department is accepting applications through the Loan Programs Office web portal at apply.loanprograms.energy.gov, and expects to receive the initial applications by the end of February 2014.

“Under the Obama Administration, the Energy Department is taking an all-of-the-above approach to American energy to ensure we develop all our abundant energy resources responsibly and sustainably,” said Secretary Dr. Ernest Moniz.

“Currently providing 80 percent of our energy, coal and other fossil fuels will continue to be a critical part of our energy portfolio as we move toward a low-carbon future. By helping to accelerate the introduction of innovative, clean fossil energy technologies ready for deployment at commercial-scale today, investments under this solicitation will help ensure we continue to have access to affordable, clean energy from all our domestic energy resources tomorrow.”