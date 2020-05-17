Gazprom oil refinery modernization program

UOP LLC (UOP), a Honeywell company, and ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Co. (EMRE) have finalized a technology licensing agreement with a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft under Honeywell's UOP and EMRE's joint marketing alliance.

The new technology will enable Gazprom to improve its production of refined distillates at its subsidiary, the Moscow Oil Refinery Plant. The refiner will combine UOP Distillate Unionfining hydroprocessing solutions with EMRE's distillate de-waxing technology to produce low-sulfur diesel.

Pete Piotrowski, vice president and general manager of Process Technology and Equipment for UOP said, “The combined UOP and EMRE technology platform offers the Moscow Oil Refinery a single, integrated solution for its hydroprocessing and fuel de-waxing needs.”

“Together, UOP's hydroprocessing solutions and EMRE's distillate de-waxing technology will help Moscow Oil improve its high-quality, low-sulfur diesel refining capabilities,” said Vince Alberico, manager of Technology, Sales and Licensing for EMRE.

The Moscow Oil Refinery Plant will install a hydroprocessing unit using UOP and EMRE technology as part of the plant's modernization program. The project will integrate UOP Distillate Unionfining technology with EMRE's MIDW processes for de-waxing diesel feedstocks. The addition of the hydrotreating unit will allow the refinery to produce fuel to meet more stringent Euro V emissions standards for motor vehicles. This agreement marks the first project in Russia to be launched under the joint EMRE-UOP alliance formed in 2012.

The UOP Distillate Unionfining process improves the quality of kerosene, jet fuel and diesel to meet stringent fuel regulations. EMRE's MIDW is a selective catalytic de-waxing process that can improve yields of high-quality diesel with excellent cold flow properties.

UOP has been developing and licensing hydroprocessing solutions, including advanced catalysts and specialty equipment, for nearly 100 years. As a major research and engineering organization, EMRE develops a broad spectrum of refining technologies to safely and reliably respond to an array of process challenges.