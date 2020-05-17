Global Crude Oil Prices Fluctuating
Brent crude oil spot prices increased as much as $7 per barrel (6 percent) since the chemical weapons incident in Syria on Aug. 21, but market fundamentals had been moving Brent prices higher even earlier.
From mid-April to Aug. 20, Brent crude oil spot prices increased almost $15 per barrel (15 percent) because of increasing global refinery demand coupled with record levels of unexpected crude oil production outages, notably in Iraq and Libya, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Global unplanned crude oil and liquid fuels disruptions averaged 2.7 million barrels per day (bbl/d) in August, the highest level over the period January 2011 through August 2013.
According to Bloomberg, Brent crude oil for October settlement decreased $2.37, or 2.1 percent, to $111.35 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange.
Oil supply disruptions in key producing countries are up sharply:
Syria is not a major crude oil producer, and significant volumes of crude oil do not move through the country to reach global markets. Before the civil war began in 2011, Syria produced around 400,000 bbl/d of crude oil and exported about 150,000 bbl/d, mostly to Europe, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
However, ongoing hostilities, which have significantly affected energy infrastructure, combined with stringent international sanctions on petroleum exports from Syria, cut crude oil production by about 85 percent. As a result, while the recent events in Syria have pushed Brent crude oil prices higher on concerns about wider geopolitical unrest in the Middle East, they have not reduced the physical flow of crude oil into the global market.
Concerns about geopolitical unrest will likely continue to affect crude oil prices. However, other factors could push crude oil prices lower:
For more information, see EIA's September Short-Term Energy Outlook and special supplement on supply disruptions, as well as EIA's Country Analysis Briefs on Libya, Iraq, Nigeria, and Syria.
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration (www.eia.gov)