Iberdrola unveils €75 billion investment plan

Iberdrola is planning to invest €75 billion in the next five years, primarily in renewable energy, and targeting €5 billion net profit by 2025.

Investments amounting to €34 billion are earmarked for the United States and United Kingdom, €14.35 billion for Spain and €11 billion for other international araes.

Iberdrola is targeting 60GW installed capacity in 2025, 16GW more than in 2022, with offshore wind providing five times the EBITDA/MW compared with solar photovoltaic and three times that of onshore wind.

The company will allocate 40 percent of its organic investments to networks (€27 billion), bringing the group's regulated asset base to €47 billion euros by 2025, 1.5 times its current value. This figure includes investments in transmission, which will reach €4 billion.

"Iberdrola will continue to digitise its networks as a key element of smart grids that will ensure the massive incorporation of renewables," it notes.

By the end of the period, Iberdrola will have installed more than 21 million smart meters and 83% of its assets will be in countries with an A rating.

Ignacio Galán, Chairman of Iberdrola, said: "With our experience, our engagement with society and our financial strength, we are advancing a model for long-term sustainable economic growth capable of meeting the current challenges of society."