Mysterious Sheen Near BP's Macando Well in Gulf

Inspections of the recurring sheen on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico failed to identify the source of the oil, according to officials earlier this week.

Using robot submarines to inspect BP's Macondo well, the inspections mark the fourth time since BP's 2010 massive oil spill that reports have confirmed it isn't leaking, nor its surrounding relief wells. Samples taken of the substance, which appeared to be coming from several areas on the overturned rig on the sea floor, do not appear to necessarily be oil either.

"No apparent source of the surface sheen has been discovered by this effort," Coast Guard Capt. Duke Walker said in a statement. "Next steps are being considered as we await the lab results of the surface and subsurface samples and more detailed analysis of the video shot during the mission."

When the sheen was first spotted in September, a steel container suspected to be the source of the leak was capped and plugged. The sheen does not post a risk to the shoreline, according to the Coast Guard.

