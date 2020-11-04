National Grid issues Electricity Margin Notice
Second warning in three weeks comes as utility grapples with buffer shortfall
National Grid's Electricity Margin Notice (EMN) remains in place Wednesday evening, ahead of England returning to lockdown on Thursday, as it strives to increase its spare capacity buffer.
While the utility operator tweeted that the EMN is a "routine signal", demand has dropped around 10 percent in recent weeks and the notice serves as a clarion call for the market to provide more capacity. The system is likely to be particularly tight between 16.30-18.30GMT.
"The tight margins on the electricity system are the result of a number of factors including the weather, demand for electricity and availability of generators," it stated.
Last month UK consumers and businesses were warned that the grid's cushion of spare capacity had been cut due to low winds and a number of generator outages.
