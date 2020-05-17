Natural Gas Facilities from Anadarko in Mozambique

Texas based oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
is considering the prospects of developing liquefied natural gas facilities following their discovering of offshore natural gas fields in Mozambique. The discovery is the third for the company in Mozambique’s Rovuma Basin, which will provide more than 550 net feet of natural gas pay in the Oligocene and Eocene sands.
“The Lagosta discovery, located approximately 16 miles to the south of the previously announced Barquentine discovery and 14 miles to the southeast of the Windjammer discovery, significantly expands this emerging world-class natural gas province," Anadarko Sr. Vice President, Worldwide Exploration Bob Daniels said. "The Lagosta discovery continues to validate our geophysical models, and we expect to keep the Belford Dolphin drillship in the basin for the foreseeable future to continue a very active exploration and appraisal program, including at least one planned drillstem test in 2011.
The Lagosta exploration well is expected to continue drilling through a total depth of 15,900 feet (they are currently at around 13,850) before final conclusions are made about the significance of the location. According to Anadarko, the decision is a positive one both for the company and site location. “Given the global LNG trade and its indexing to the global crude market, this resource can provide tremendous economic value
for the people of Mozambique, the government and the partnership," Daniels continued.
Anadarko is already familiar with the area, having operated the Offshore Area 1 with a 36.5 percent working interest.
Source: Anadarko