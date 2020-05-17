New power plant project for Baja California, Mexico

Follow @EnergyDigital

Construction and operation of a 300 megawatt Baja California III combined-cycle power plant in Mexico has been awarded to Iberdrola USA parent company, Iberdrola S.A. Work on the $270 million plant and associated facilities will begin in April 2014 with commercial operation planned for August 2016.

Iberdrola won the bid through an international tender process, which also included a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Mexican Federal Electricity Commission (CFE). CFE also will supply the natural gas to fuel the new plant's two GE turbines.

With this contract, Iberdrola, which already has an operating capacity of more than 5,200 MW in Mexico, consolidates its position as the country's largest private electricity producer and the second largest producer in Mexico, after the state-owned CFE.

berdrola has been a leading energy producer in Mexico since 1998, and considers it, along with Brazil, as strategic locations for Latin American business growth. Between 2012-2014 Iberdrola plans to invest approximately €2.4 billion in the region - about one-quarter of the company's worldwide investments of €10.5 billion.

The company’s combined-cycle power plants in Mexico, currently totaling 4,987 MW of installed capacity, are: Tamazunchale (1,135 MW), El Golfo (1,121 MW), Monterrey (1,040 MW), Altamira (1,036 MW), La Laguna (535 MW) and Enertek (120 MW). The wind farms are namely: La Ventosa (totaling 102 MW capacity after its recent extension), La Venta III (102 MW), and Bii Nee Stipa (26 MW).

With 31,000 employees, 45,000 megawatts of installed capacity and more than$40 billion in market capitalization, Iberdrola is one of the world's largest electricity companies and a global leader in renewable energy. It serves a population of 100 million, with a special focus on Spain, the UK, the U.S., Brazil, and Mexico.