North and South American power industry tenders jump in Q3

The North American power industry saw its tender activity in Q3 2020 markedly increase with 726 tenders announced – a rise of 63 percent over the last four quarter average of 445, according to GlobalData’s power database.

A report released by the data and analytics firm shows that the US leads activity in the North American power industry in Q3, with 623 tenders and a share of 85.8 percent of the market, up by 1.8 percent over the previous quarter, and up by 75 percent when compared with the last four-quarter average.

Canada came in second, with 103 tenders and a market share of 14.2 percent, it adds.

When looking at the last four-quarter average, the US holds top spot with 357 tenders, followed by Canada with 86, and Mexico with just a single tender.

Looking at the tenders divided by type of technology, thermal accounted for the largest proportion of tenders with 306, and an 82.7 percent share, followed by solar with 51 tenders and a 13.8 percent share. Wind had seven tenders, and a 1.9 percent share.

The report adds that when the power industry tenders are divided by segment, as tracked by GlobalData, T&D Equipment was the most popular segment in North America power tenders activity during Q3 2020, with 318 tenders. It is followed by Generation Equipment (307) and Power Plant (44).

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 516 tenders and a 71.1 percent share

Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: 139 tenders and a 19.1 percent share

Project Implementation: 53 tenders and a 7.3 percent share

Power Purchase Agreement: eight tenders and a 1.1 percent share

Consulting & Similar Services: eight tenders and a 1.1 percent share

Electricity Supply: two tenders and a 0.3 percent share.

The report also lists the top issuers by capacity for power tenders in Q3 2020:

The top issuers of tenders for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in North America were:

PacifiCorp (United States): 4,300MW from one tender

New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (United States): 4,000MW from one tender

New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (United States): 2,400MW capacity from one tender.

Meanwhile, in South and Central America, power industry tenders activity during the same time period saw 87 tenders announced – a 190 percent rise over the last four-quarter average of 30, GlobalData says.

Looking at tenders by activity, Bolivia leads activity in Q3 with 41 tenders and a share of 47.1 percent, up 18.9 percent over the previous quarter and up 720 percent when compared with the last four-quarter average. Trinidad and Tobago followed with 14 tenders and a share of 16.1 percent. Uruguay, with seven tenders and an 8 percent market share during the quarter, rounded out the top three slots.

For the last four-quarter average, Bolivia held the top spot with five tenders, followed by Brazil with five and Uruguay with five tenders.

In contrast to North America, solar accounts for the largest proportion of tenders with 11 and a 47.8 percent share, followed by thermal with five tenders and a 21.7 percent share. Wind accounts for four tenders and a 17.4 percent share.

Looking at power industry tenders divided by segment as tracked by GlobalData, T&D Equipment was the most popular segment in South and Central America power tenders activity during Q3 2020, with 39 tenders, followed by T&D Project (28) and Power Plant (9).

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 44 tenders and a 50.6% share

Project Implementation: 28 tenders and a 32.2% share

Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: seven tenders and an 8% share

Power Purchase Agreement: five tenders and a 5.7% share

Consulting & Similar Services: three tenders and a 3.4% share.

The top issuers of tenders for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in South and Central America were: