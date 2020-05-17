Oil Sands Recovery Using Electromagnetic Heating

CALGARY, Alberta, Canada-- A technology and energy production consortium has successfully completed initial proof-of-concept testing of a unique oil sands extraction method that has the potential to improve environmental performance and reduce development costs.

The consortium of Laricina Energy, Nexen Inc., Suncor Energy and Harris Corporation completed its initial phase testing of the Enhanced Solvent Extraction Incorporating Electromagnetic Heating (ESEIEH – pronounced “easy”) project at Suncor’s Steepbank mine facility north of Fort McMurray. The $33 million program is supported by the Climate Change and Emissions Management Corporation (CCEMC) and the test was approved by the Energy Resources Conservation Board.

The test confirms the ability to successfully generate, propagate and distribute electromagnetic heat in an oil sands formation. It also validates the analytical tools and methods used to predict the performance of the process, thereby increasing the consortium’s confidence as it moves to a field pilot next year. While these preliminary results are encouraging, additional work remains before the commercial viability of the process can be determined.

“ESEIEH is a key project for the CCEMC and Alberta, and offers the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during oil sands production. The ESEIEH team is making excellent progress and we look forward to the upcoming pilot project,” said Eric Newell, Chair of the CCEMC.

Approximately 1.6 million barrels per day of crude oil are currently being produced through surface mining and in situ recovery processes in Alberta. In situ processes, including steam assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) and cyclic steam stimulation (CSS) now contribute roughly half of the total daily production from the Canadian oil sands. Mining and in situ processes use hot water or steam to separate bitumen from the sands, requiring both water and energy. These two key factors affect environmental performance and associated capital and operating costs in oil sands development.

ESEIEH replaces the need for water by applying Harris’ patent-pending antenna technology to initially heat the oil sands electrically with radio waves. An oil solvent is then injected to dilute and mobilize the bitumen with minimal energy requirements, so that it can be extracted and transported for further processing. By reducing the energy required and eliminating the need for water, the ESEIEH process is expected to improve environmental performance, while providing greater efficiency and versatility in oil sands recovery operations.

The anticipated benefits of ESEIEH technology in oil sands production include:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by eliminating fossil fuels to generate steam;

Operating cost efficiencies through reducing the amount of energy necessary in the extraction process;

Capital and operating cost efficiencies by removing the need for steam generation and water treatment facilities;

Improving the quality of the extracted oil as a result of using electromagnetic versus steam heating in the extraction process; and

Increasing the amount of oil sands deposits deemed economically viable by reducing the extraction costs – permitting economic access to otherwise stranded oil deposits.

The electromagnetic heating technology was first evaluated and tested in Florida last year and then moved to Fort McMurray for the proof-of-concept field testing. The next phase – an expanded pilot field test -- is scheduled to begin in 2013. Some elements of the technology solution may become commercially available prior to the final testing.

