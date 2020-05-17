Revolutionary Used Oil Marketplace Launched

StayGreen Oil, LLC, a global provider of used lubricant and used cooking oil technology solutions recently announced it has launched its StayGreen Oil Marketplace. The StayGreen Marketplace is designed as cloud based service intended for use by Buyers and Sellers of used lubricants and cooking oils to enable them to acquire the best vendor and price across broad geographic service regions.

"The most exciting part of our solution is the fact that the StayGreen Marketplace is a completely innovative approach to an industry that is ripe for automation and standardization of normal business practices. Our platform not only fosters new relationships between buyers and sellers of used lubricants and cooking oils, it also allows parties on both sides of the market to track and manage needs across their enterprise," said Brian Davis, co-founder of StayGreen Oil.

The StayGreen marketplace is free for Buyers and Sellers to register and interact through public auctions or via private requests for proposal. Currently deployed in the United States, the company has plans for expanding the platform to international markets. Michael Griffith, co-founder says, "There currently exists a growing global demand for re-refined basestocks derived from used engine oils and an increased call for used cooking oils required for biodiesel production. StayGreen Oil is the only system of its kind and will revolutionize the way the market interacts to fill these needs."

Source: StayGreen Oil, LLC

