Shell opens first oil research center in Shanghai

Follow @EnergyDigital

The March issue of Energy Digital magazine is live

This week Shell opened its new technology center in Shanghai, China, which is dedicated to research and development into lubricants and oils. The center will focus on lubricant product development and application for China and the wider Asia region covering countries such as India, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The research work in this 8,600 square meter, nine story building will cover a wide range of product applications including passenger car motor oils , motorcycle oils , heavy duty engine oils, transmission fluids, as well as industrial and specialty oils and greases. It will also cover oils for the shipping sector.

It will also provide hands-on technical services to customers. Staff at the center will also liaise with original equipment manufacturers and academic institutions in the region. Its laboratory facilities will enable the running of field trials, performance demonstrations and bench-testing.

The center will become a part of Shell’s network of lubricants laboratories, working closely with the other two centers, in Hamburg, Germany, and Houston, Texas. These are part of a wider 10-center strong global network of Shell R&D centers. The new center is located at Shanghai Zhangjiang High-Tech Park – one of China’s most high profile technology and innovation parks.

“Shell wants to be the most competitive and innovative energy company in the world so it is natural for us to set up a key lubricants technology establishment in this ‘innovation incubator,’” said Huibert Vigeveno, executive chairman of Shell Companies, China, in a released statement.

Photo credit: Julius Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com