U.S. - Canada Energy Conference in Boston

The New England-Canada Business Council (NECBC) will hold its 21st Annual Energy Trade and Technology Conference 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at the Seaport Hotel, Boston, Mass.

The conference will address the Keystone XL oil pipeline and cross-border siting issues, proposed hydro and wind electricity projects for the New England market, and the fast-moving and often controversial development of shale gas and shale oil and how that is causing upheavals in energy markets and energy prices.

This upcoming energy conference features an all-star cast of speakers representing some of the major players in the energy space across North America. The conference – entitled “The Northeast Energy Corridor: Is Regional Economic Growth Threatened by Energy Infrastructure Constraints?” – will explore the opportunities and constraints in cross-border energy exchanges, with a dynamic set of senior-level executives directly involved in market developments.

“Reducing energy costs is critical to help businesses succeed – and stay – in our region,” said Jon Sorenson, co-chair of the upcoming Energy Conference. “Lack of pipeline and electric transmission capacity is putting our region at a major economic and security disadvantage. Working together with Canada, we believe we can find solutions that are mutually positive. But can we get needed projects approved? That is the focus of our event.”

Keynoter Daniel Esty, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection, will provide a state's perspective on balancing energy needs, economic development and environmental protection.

Major speakers include:

Alex Pourbaix, president, Energy and Oil Pipelines, TransCanada Corp.;

Paul Gaynor, CEO, First Wind;

Thomas Welch, chairman, Maine Public Utilities Commission;

Ed Martin, president & CEO, Nalcor Energy of Newfoundland;

Gary Long, president, New Hampshire Renewable Energy Policy Development, Northeast Utilities;

Stephen Molodetz, vice president, Business Development, Hydro-Quebec US;

and additional high-ranking panelists from the energy, university, and government sectors.

The program with details on speakers and sessions is available at http://www.necbc.org/energy-trade.

Souce: New England-Canada Business Council