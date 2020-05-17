Working to Trim Energy Office Bills

Whether you are the utility company providing services to your local businesses or the latter receiving such services, efficiency is important. Sure, energy providers want to make money, but they also can and should educate their consumers on how to run more energy-efficient homes and businesses.

As such, smart business owners know that every penny really does count. If you're trying to save money by reducing your office's monthly energy bill, the following five tips can help:

Pay Attention to Temperature

It's important to periodically check your office's thermostat to ensure it is properly set for the current weather. Running it too high or low can quickly run up energy costs. An added benefit is keeping your office at the right temperature will maximize employees' productivity.

A study from the Helsinki University of Technology found that 71 degrees is the ideal temperature for productivity. And a study from Cornell Universityfound that while employee productivity can stay high in temperatures of up to 77 degrees, errors increase by 44 percent when the temperature goes below 68 degrees.

Trust Energy Star

If you were under the impression that Energy Star certification was nothing more than a marketing tactic, that's a fair assumption to make. However, because this program's standards are actually set by the EPA, the Energy Star certification really does mean something.

As a result, you can count on them to help you save energy and money without having to settle for inferior performance. Of the 65 different kinds of Energy Star products, some of the ones that are most relevant to offices include computers, monitors and imaging equipment.

Opt for Compact Fluorescent Lamps

There are two main advantages to fluorescent light bulbs. First, they use up to 35 percent less energy than standard incandescent bulbs. Second, they last approximately 10 times as long. Because of both traits, not only will they help you save money, but they'll also reduce how often bulbs need to be changed.

When it comes to picking an option for your office, there are two main types. Since they fit in almost all standard fixtures, compact fluorescent lamps are the most popular option. But if there are areas where you need a larger light, a fluorescent tube is the way to go.

Don't Leave on the Lights

Although this may sound obvious, it's commonly ignored.

Since it's easy to forget to turn off the lights when you need to leave the office in a hurry, using a dimmer, motion sensor or photosensor control can take care of this task automatically.

Switch to Laptops

According to the EPA, laptops are up to three times as energy efficient as desktop computers.

Not only can switching to laptops cut your energy costs, but this change will provide other benefits as well. The increased mobility will allow employees to easily take their computer to meetings.

And since a story published by NPR cited multiple studies that found that sitting all week increases a variety of health risks, a laptop will make it easier for employees to move around throughout the day while remaining just as productive.

As you can see, trimming office energy bills doesn't have to be painful.

By gradually implementing measures such as paying attention to the temperature, trusting Energy Star, opting for compact fluorescent lights, not leaving lights on all the time and at least considering a switch to laptops, you'll be able to start saving in no time.

And if your energy provider is not encouraging you to save on your company’s electric bill, contact them to locate ways you can trim those expenses.

