Duke Energy, Asheville Regional Airport and Charah are partnering to reuse four million tons of coal ash produced from decades of generating power for the region in safe, fully lined engineered structural fill projects to create acres of flat, usable land at the airport. This is an environmentally, scientifically, technically and economically sound use for the coal ash that is produced through the generation of the energy that powers the region. Duke Energy will continue to look for similar opportunities to safely reuse coal ash from other plants across our service areas as we refine our ash management strategy.