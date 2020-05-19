Can wood chips save the world? That is the question that professor Ceulemans of the University of Antwerp and his team try to solve since 2010. On the largest bioenergy plant of Belgium, fast growing trees are planted that can grow up to seven meters high in two years. After two years the trees are harvested and processed into wood chips. Discover in this episode from National Geographic Channel's Behind the Science wether the University of Antwerp succeeds in making wood chips an alternative fuel that is equivalent to fossil fuels.