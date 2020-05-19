Since 2001, Duke Energy has partnered with Project WILD, an environmental curriculum developed by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, to help nearly 1,500 students a year experience North Carolina wildlife in its natural habitat. Through this program, the children gain a better understanding of - and appreciation for - conservation and environmental issues. This outdoor classroom is located at a site hosting one of the largest heron rookeries on the east coast: on the property of Duke Energy's retired Buck Steam Station in Rowan County, NC.