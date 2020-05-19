For more information on geothermal energy, please visit: http://www.chevron.com/stories/energy.story/allstories/geothermal/. Chevron is the world's largest producer of geothermal energy, a renewable energy resource that captures the natural power of steam from the earth to generate electricity while producing almost no greenhouse emissions. Chevron's geothermal plants in Indonesia and the Philippines produce enough alternative energy to power millions of homes. This video describes how Chevron produces geothermal energy.