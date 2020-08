The aim of Project Brightfield, in Bakersfield, Calif., is to find out how well next-generation solar technologies perform over three years. Chevron installed a field of solar panels on a site that was once a refinery. The project will test the effectiveness and durability of solar technologies side-by-side over time. But the project has other benefits because we're reusing a former industrial site, and we're producing usable power from the sun's rays.