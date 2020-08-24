Apple is carbon neutral. But that’s not enough.

We reached that goal in April 2020, and we’re certainly proud that our facilities, corporate emissions, and corporate travel don’t contribute carbon to the planet. We use 100 percent renewable electricity, and we’ve invested in the restoration of forests, wetlands, and grasslands to remove carbon naturally.

However, all of this is just a starting point. We have an entirely different goal in mind. It’s kind of an audacious plan. By 2030 our whole carbon footprint — from manufacturing to transportation to end-of-life material recovery — will be nonexistent. All of Apple will be 100 percent carbon neutral. To do that, we’ll be using renewable energy and recycled materials throughout our supply chain. We’ll be restoring natural ecosystems around the world. And we’ll reuse as much as we can.

While designing the world’s most innovative products, we’re also designing a sustainable manufacturing process.

To really get to carbon zero while making products people all over the world love — a lot of people might say that’s impossible. We say it won’t be. Keep an eye on us and see.

Learn more here: http://apple.com/2030