In this Our Changing Climate environmental video essay, I look at the solutions for and whether it's even possible to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2050. Specifically, this video looks at the obstacles renewable technologies like wind turbines and solar panels, solar power, and solar energy face in the coming decade by unpacking some of the common arguments fielded against renewables. The documentary, Planet of Humans, was recently published and is a prime example of this kind of renewable bashing. Ultimately though, I show that the problems facing renewables like wind turbine energy and solar panel energy are surmountable through existing technologies like pumped-hydro storage and grid interconnectors. Ultimately, 100% renewable fossil-fuel-free energy is not only possible but necessary to mitigate the worst effects of climate change.