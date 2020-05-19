What does a smart grid enabled future look like? And what does it mean for customers? In this video, Duke Energy offers a look. It was shot on location at the company's Envision Center near Cincinnati, Ohio.
Cast
Keith: Keith Flippen
Mom: Stephanie Brumer
Dad: Michael Schneider
Son: Tanner Eck
Daughter: Sydney Kline
Townspeople: Carla Belcher, John Blanco, Liz Bolger, Ashley Bravo, Denise Cox, Jeff Dawn, Matthew Gallagher, Grace Hehman, Crystal Johnson, Carl Jones, Lovell Knight, Jana Lewis, Yolanda Lewis, Olivia Reblando, Julia Scholle
Crew
Executive Producer: Paige Layne, Scott Pacer
Producer: Jim Hammond
Director: Greg Daughtry
Director of Photography: Graham Smith
Writers: Jim Hammond, Don Jeffries
Gaffer: Scott Scholler
Grip: Ken Rumgay
Grip: Dustin Tate
Jib Operator: Pat Stevens
Sound Mixer: Tim Dutton
Hair/Makeup: Laurie McSwain
Production Assistant: Allison Gottlieb
Craft Service: Whats for Dinner?
Casting: Corrigan & Johnston
Extras Casting: Katalyst
Post-Production
Editor: Jamison Lee
Animation: Ron Edelen Myjive, Inc.
Music: Fred Story Concentrix Music and Sound Design, Inc.
Sound Design: Anthony Fedele Concentrix Music and Sound Design, Inc.