brand
FacebookInstagramLinkedINTwitterYoutubeMedium
About Us|Advertise|Contact
search

Close

 

Explaining Carbon Neutrality | Sustainability

Loading... Views | Aug 23

ACCIONA presents a video about the process and merits of reaching carbon neutrality. The need for carbon neutrality is dire now that the relationship between emissions of greenhouse gases and climate change is a scientific certainty. The world will reach carbon neutrality when it reduces its net carbon emissions equal zero. For this to be possible, we must reduce our dependence on energy derived from fossil fuels, improve the efficiency of our energy processes, and invest in sustainable development.