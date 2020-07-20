Green Buildings in India: The GRIHA Approach Most of India's historical buildings are engineering feats that were achieved hundreds of years ago. Silently, yet eloquently, they tell us how man and nature were intricately connected. Forts, palaces, and ordinary houses- they were all built around nature. And very often, with limited wastage of resources.

Over the last century, as buildings reached higher into the sky, they not only housed growing populations—they became symbols of modernity and progress. But somewhere along the way, buildings also became detrimental for the earth's climate. Today, 40% of energy-related global emissions are attributed to buildings. 60% of waste comes from buildings or related activities.