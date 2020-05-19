Duke Energy is transforming the way we provide energy to our customers. We will have retired seven of our 14 coal-fired plants by the end of 2013, and once retired, these plants enter our decommissioning program. This is a comprehensive, site-specific and methodical process that takes several years to complete. After more than a year of planning and preparation, the smokestacks of Duke Energy Progress' H.F. Lee Steam Plant, in Goldsboro, N.C., were imploded by our demolition specialist on Dec. 20, 2013. This is the first of two implosion events that will occur at this site. The second event will demolish the boilers. By retiring, decommissioning and demolishing our older, less efficient coal units, Duke Energy has the opportunity to modernize our generation fleet to better serve our customers in the future. With the culmination of the demolition activities, Duke Energy will be able to move forward with our ultimate goal of removing the coal plant entirely and restoring the site to ground level.