The London On Tap campaign is a unique collaboration between Thames Water and the Mayor of London to promote tap water in London's restaurants, bars and hotels. The campaign aims to empower customers to ask for tap water rather than feeling obliged to ask for expensive bottled brands. It also encourages restaurants, bars and hotels to proudly serve tap water to customers, giving them a real choice about what water they can drink. http://www.thameswater.co.uk/londonontap Date film created: 12 December 2008