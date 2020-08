Denmark is a world leader when it comes to developing tomorrow's green, flexible and intelligent power system - a power system where the generation, transport and consumption of power is linked intelligently. The energy system of the future is intelligent -- we call it Smart Grid. This film tells you the story.Courtesy of Energinet.dk - you can learn more about Smart Grid here: http://energinet.dk/EN/FORSKNING/Energinet-dks-forskning-og-udvikling/Smart-Grid/Sider/default.aspx