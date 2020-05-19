Google Tech Talk April 14, 2010 ABSTRACT Presented by Erich W. Gunther. The smart grid is a big topic these days, but before there was a smart grid newspaper headline, the utilities have been experimenting with TCP/IP in the backend networks for a while now. Erich Gunther of enernex (www.enernex.com) will present a reference model and concept of network operations for the power industry including how Internet Protocols fit in that space. Along the way he will touch on what has worked, what hasn't and some of the security issues along the way. Erich W. Gunther is the co-founder, chairman and chief technology officer for EnerNex Corporation - an electric power research, engineering, and consulting firm - located in Knoxville Tennessee. With 30 years of experience in the electric power industry, Erich is no stranger to smart grid - he has been involved in defining what smart grid is before the term itself was coined.