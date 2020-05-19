Chevron's unique solar demonstration project is testing the viability of using the sun to improve oil production at one of America's oldest oil fields. More than 7,600 mirrors focus the sun's rays onto a solar boiler that generates steam. That steam helps recover more of the heavy oil from the Coalinga Field in California. For more about Chevron's investments in solar technology, visit http://www.chevron.com/deliveringenergy/solar/. To see more Chevron Human Energy Stories, visit http://www.chevron.com/stories/.