1. An Australian company has been working on a system that uses underwater buoys to convert sea waves into zero-emission energy and desalinated water.

2. Scientists in China are producing solar panels that can produce energy from the last source you’d expect — rainwater.

3. A Japanese engineer has designed a new type of wind turbine that he believes would be able to harness power from typhoons.

4. Researchers at Binghamton University have come up with an interesting way to harness energy, using a resource we have far too much of — bacteria.

5. US scientists have developed a bionic leaf that can convert solar energy into liquid fuel.