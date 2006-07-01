Thames Water hosted the Network Challenge Final 2006/07.
The Network Challenge is Thames Water's flagship education programme, aimed at engaging young people in the issues and challenges of building a water supply network.
Teams build a water supply network using a specially commissioned set of materials on a board illustrating a typical community.
Thames Water employees lead the event and each team is assigned a facilitator to guide them through the challenge.
Date film created: June 2007