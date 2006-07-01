Thames Water hosted the Network Challenge Final 2006/07. The Network Challenge is Thames Water's flagship education programme, aimed at engaging young people in the issues and challenges of building a water supply network. Teams build a water supply network using a specially commissioned set of materials on a board illustrating a typical community. Thames Water employees lead the event and each team is assigned a facilitator to guide them through the challenge. http://www.thameswater.co.uk/waterinschools Date film created: June 2007