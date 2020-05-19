The True Cost of Water, a tool developped by Veolia Water, combines traditional CAPEX and OPEX calculations with analysis of water risks and their financial implications. The True Cost of Water tool takes into account: - Direct water costs: Capital & Operational Expenditures of water infrastructures, Indirect water costs: existing costs that are usually not attributed to water, e.g. water-related legal costs, - Financial implications of water risks: costs arising during the lifetime of a plant that were not anticipated