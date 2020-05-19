SolarCity is a full service solar power provider with everything you need to power your home with clean energy, including the best trained solar panel installers and top of the line project management. Our full in-house customer care team plans your installation and coordinates all team members including the engineering design team, solar panel installation crew, and external city and utility inspectors. See how one of our solar panel installation crews installed two complete PV solar panel systems in ONE day. We will oversee your entire solar panel installation project and provide you with a single point of contact throughout the life of your solar system. We understand that every home is different, and we will utilize an in-house engineering team to custom design your solar system based on your home and your needs. SolarCity has installed over a thousand residential solar power systems, so you can rest assured that we are experts in installing solar panels. In fact, our supervisory solar installers have NABCEP certifications, the highest certification available. And all of our solar panel installers utilize only the highest quality solar panels, equipment and hardware. SolarCity's technology approach allows us to manage your solar panel installation efficiently from beginning to end, which saves both time and money on your project! To get a quote or learn more about installing solar panels, please visit: http://www.solarcity.com/residential/solar-panel-installation.aspx Connect with us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/solarcity Follow us on Twitter @SolarCity: http://www.twitter.com/solarcity