NO COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT INTENDED. THIS VIDEO BELONGS TO SWIRE PACIFIC OFFSHORE- Swire Blue Ocean. I am an employee of SPO. I just uploaded this as a memorabilia, being my first project in new building at SPO. I am proud of this project. This is a 3D presentation of WTIV. Swire Pacific Offshore's subsidiary the Swire Blue Ocean takes the new era of renewable energy development. As the call for sustainable energy urges the company to engage in wind farm projects/installation.