Founded in 1998, Dalkia Polska is the largest European private operator of heating networks, present in forty towns and cities across Poland. The company specializes in management and maintenance services to operators of industrial production sites, public utilities, offices and hospitals and is committed to providing its end-users with a quality and reliable service while considering the wider community as a whole.

Dalkia Polska’s group-wide strategy is based on the principles of sustainable development including the use of renewable energy sources; in particular biomass, and the company is always looking to diversity its sustainable product and service offerings. For more than 15 years, Dalkia Polska has been building long-term relationships with local authorities to support the sustainable development of cities.

“Our ambition is to develop heating networks that form a significant advantage for the present and future energy challenge of the cities we operate in,” says Luiz Hanania, CFO, Dalkia Polska. “We also want to develop new cogeneration plants, based on renewable energy sources, wherever possible,” he says.

Dalkia Poland’s business model relies on effective use of all resources and allows for implementation of state-of-the-art technologies while maintaining a moderate price point. In fact, the company’s ability to provide users with innovative, economically viable and importantly, environmentally effective heating solutions sets it apart from the competition. “We provide innovative solutions, which support the sustainable development of cities and businesses,” says Hanania.

Developing bespoke solutions

While sustainability is at the heart of what Dalkia Polska does, so too is product development and client satisfaction. The company has established an R&D center in the country - one of the most sophisticated of its kind - where it develops new and bespoke heating solutions for its clients.