First Solar: Delivering solar to Australia en masse

The sixth largest country in the world, Australia boasts the highest average solar radiation per square metre of any continent.

And its growing rapidly, thanks to the Renewable Energy Target (RET) – a government scheme designed to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases in the electricity sector. It also encourages the additional generation of electricity from sustainable and renewable sources.

American solar panel manufacturer, First Solar, entered the Australian market just seven years ago. Now, it’s acquiring, developing, financing, operating and maintaining some of our largest renewable projects.

It’s supplying 203 megawatt (MW) modules to two large-scale PV projects Queensland, the Kidston Solar Farm and Sun Metals solar farm, and building the $230mn, 48.5MW Manildra Solar Farm in New South Wales.

Originally established to just supply the technology, the company saw a gap in the market and ramped up a capability to construct projects.

The last 18 months have certainly yielded for the company. Federal government agency, the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), intended to fund and support about 200MW of large-scale solar. It ultimately ended up awarding approximately 450MW to 12 developers, including First Solar.