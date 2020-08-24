Gulf Power is a special purpose vehicle for the construction and operations of an 80 MW medium speed diesel power plant in Kenya. Gulf Power entered Kenya’s energy market with its $112 million, 80MW, Medium Speed heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) power plant which became operational in December 2014. This commissioning was in the wake of many challenges and opportunities: in what is quickly becoming a crowded sector, Norman Wanyiri and his team have optimized the business for consistent performance well into the future.

Operations

Aside from infrastructure challenges, it is interesting to note that the HFO plant faces competition from other players at this stage. For instance, Wanyiri noted that there had already been several major renewable energy commitments across the country, including the construction and commissioning of 280MW geothermal power plants in the fourth quarter of 2014. Gulf is however confident of higher dispatch factor in the future, since two thirds of Kenya’s population is still without electricity, he said: “We have the potential to grow if required; just by using our current installed infrastructure, we can expand the current capacity by another 40MW by adding additional generating units.”

Talent Management.



Social Responsibility

Although the facility only requires a lean team, Gulf Power recognised early on the opportunity to integrate corporate social responsibility into its daily operations. Wanyiri noted that not only did the business have several dedicated social and environmental programmes in place, this was also implemented by a specialist community liaisons officer. He said that the community liaisons officer immediately had his work cut out; he said: “Before and during the construction phase, the local community wanted to know exactly what would happen to their neighborhood and if there would be any adverse effects to the community.”