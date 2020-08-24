Inma Steel: steeling for success

The subject of health and safety is paramount to any business. Inma Steel provides staff with the confidence and necessary tools to complete work to a high standard, and all are encouraged to stop a job if there are any concerns. Almubarak explains that whilst the company is comfortable with a loss of investment or time on occasion to ensure exceptional levels of security and safety standards, he adds that this perspective and culture is also shared by their clients. “We have invested not only in the safety of when workers are outside repairing a column or pressure vessel, but also provide training when it comes to safety in their homes and everyday lives,” he says.

“We even teach people how to drive. We teach them how to be safe at home, at work, on the road, on the go and through their travels. It is our culture to be safety aware.”

Strong partnerships

A focus on quality and commitment to staff development and quality products has enabled the Inma Steel to develop strong partnerships, which has become embedded within the company culture. “We believe in partnerships and not to take advantage of our clients when they are in need,” Almubarak explains. “Clients know us, the quality of the services which we provide, and clients know the ethics, professionalism and standards of which we hold ourselves to. I believe, and our clients believe that we approach our relationship in a two-partnership way.”

His passion even filters down to the Inma Steel’s investment in staff development and training. With a strong belief in the value of human capital, staff have been sent to prestigious educational centres and schools, such as London Business School, with investment placed in all levels of the company. “We train people, because if you don’t train them, they will not be engaged, performance will decrease and they will take these experiences with them,” Almubarak says.

The future

Despite the current situation in the economy, Inma Steel has not turned away any ventures it was considering prior to the market shift, but is looking at current cost structures in order to drive efficiencies and provide the same quality to clients. “We are here to stay,” comments Almubarak. “This is a new reality, but one in which we are doing well. We are not in the position of waiting for the cloud to pass - we are ready to work in this new reality and remain successful.”

Whilst local competitors compare themselves to other businesses, Almubarak concludes that to drive further future progress, Inma Steel compares itself to its previous self. “Hemingway said, ‘There is nothing noble in being superior to your fellow man; true nobility is being superior to your former self.’ That is something I strongly believe in.”

“We also want to become better. We’re not just waiting for others to catch up and be better than them - we continually want to get better than even our previous selves.”