“Because we are experiencing a lot of growth in OETC and the country as a whole, we need to maintain the same sort of growth in the network to handle the load increase and ensure we all flourish.”

OETC has also made sure all IT systems have been upgraded to help drive continuous improvement and support the national controlling and communication link to the national network.

Asset management

Al-Hadabi and Al-Busaidi both stressed the need for new ways to strategically deliver projects, because despite the heavy investment throughout the group, if the assets are not managed correctly then it will not have the desired impact on operations.

Al-Hadabi said: “In the last two or three years we have established a strong asset management structure. We do depend on outsourcing a small amount for things like consultancy who supervise our work and make sure we carry on looking after the projects that are coming our way.

“This new strategy will really help us to see the requirement of all departments and see the lifecycle of our assets. This relates back to our investment program where we are ensuring there is a sufficient support network in place.

“We would also like to emphasise the value we place on our excellent staff and engineers. We take them through rigorous and high-quality training which allows them to look after what we are targeting. We encourage all our engineers to go for extra qualifications and support them; a fulfilled worker is much better equipped to help us achieve our business objectives.”

More than 92 percent of the company’s employees are Omani nationals and most are trained in multiple disciplines. “We want this trend to continue because we believe in the young talent in this country, and hope they will want to work for an employer like OETC. We also want to limit the amount of outsource activity to certain niche tasks that physically cannot be done in-house; everything else should be done in-house going forward. With this in mind, staff numbers are expected to increase in the coming years.” added Al-Hadabi. OETC has made a successful habit out of building fruitful partner relationships with local service providers and contractors too, and this has further helped maintenance and delivery.

The company management team sees the main challenge going forward as the ongoing efforts to improve the national grid infrastructure. Building a transmission network with high voltages of 400KV is a sizeable job, in terms of implementing new overhead lines, underground cables and evacuating the power from the new generation stations.

While this is being carried out all network corridors need to remain available at all times as it is important OETC maintains a reliable service to the customer with no deviation in quality or availability.

Al-Hadabi concluded: “We need to execute all these new lines and substations with minimum to the end users, our valued customers, and this is something we are taking very seriously with the governmental authorities and that is the main challenge I can see, we need to tackle that to get the right corridors and build a service fit for the future.

“We are always benchmarking ourselves against the best transmission companies across the world and we try to be constantly challenging ourselves to be the best utilities firm we can be. When we do reports based on our three pillars of reliability, availability and quality we always find the results to be acceptable. But we must not be complacent and stand still.

“We have high standards and have put a big level of expectation of ourselves, and we challenge our employees to make sure we deliver on that expectation.”

With such commitment to its staff, coupled with significant investment plans, the Oman Electricity Transmission Company looks set to bring about further prosperity for itself and facilitate growth for the country’s economy.