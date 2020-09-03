TwinThread: driving value-added technology in manufacturing

Working in the industrial automation and manufacturing space for 25 years, Erik Udstuen began his career as a chemical and process engineer working in the pulp and paper industry, before forming his own company in the early nineties providing customers with manufacturing optimization solutions for multiple sectors. After selling the company to General Electric (GE) in 2003, Udstuen joined the firm in 2007 as a Senior Executive driving digital transformation across multiple business units.

“I left GE in 2012 and went back into the startup world and formed a couple of other companies, the latest company is TwinThread,” comments Udstuen, who believes that a significant differentiator between TwinThread and other organisations is its results guaranteed position.

“The idea of TwinThread is to provide similar capabilities and concepts that monitor and optimize a fleet of power plants or gas turbines to other industries like manufacturing, consumer products, food, and beverage, and automotive. The enabler for this is the fact that we have these pre-built applications that someone can just take, apply and gain valuable insights without having to go through a long deployment.

“We embrace the opportunity to deploy pilot projects that deliver proof of value for outcomes and that as well is very unique. In doing so, we want to roadmap and fund future opportunities for our customers.”

With this in mind, when it comes to digital innovation, TwinThread’s vision is “to be able to optimize on a global basis and drive 1 or 2% more efficiency out of manufacturing operations or a network of assets,” adds Udstuen. In order to achieve this he further explains that “the enabler is algorithms and the power of technology such as machine learning to make that practical. We have a customer, for example, that is monitoring 450 data centers across the world and they're doing that with just a few people. The only way that becomes practical and economically feasible is if you apply algorithms and machine learning technologies. With these capabilities, organizations can drive innovative opportunities to drive efficiency.”

When it comes to deploying a digital strategy, Udstuen highlights the importance of having the right culture and mindset. “It's critical. It may be a bit of a cliche, but really the executive buy-in sponsorship commitment to any kind of digital transformation effort is essential. But maybe what potentially is less obvious is that in terms of the culture and mindset in this new digital age, and with the incorporation of machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, leaders have to think in terms of their change management strategy - how do you bring together the roles of the IT teams, the data scientists and the engineer to understand the data and solve business problems using digital technology.”