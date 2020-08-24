Zedi: Persevere and pivot: How an oil and gas technology company can thrive

No other company, says Freeman, can offer Zedi's level of integration from sensor to the cloud or responsiveness to technology trends and market needs. Neither do they bring the same level of personal support to a robust automated infrastructure.

“Customers can come to us to analyze their business problems, engineer solutions, then procure the equipment, install, commission, and operate it.” IIoT is an ecosystem, he emphasizes. It's about a lot more than just collecting data and analysing it – all businesses are faced these days with the stark fact that they must digitise or die. The IIoT loop starts with sensors (which convert physical reality into data), runs through a decision process involving people or increasingly, people assisted by analytics, and then potentially returns to the field with actuators (the devices that convert data back into physical reality, typically through mechanical means).

Versatile

However, future growth in oil and gas is restricted by a dearth of new wells coming on stream. Zedi's platform, refined in the most challenging environments met with in the oil and gas sector, is perfectly suited for adaptation in a number of other industries.

Having proved that its value proposition works, its strategy is to persevere with its existing customer base and at the same time to pivot to face other industries, equally faced with an urgent need to digitise, which would benefit by adopting the same solutions.

The food industry is of pressing importance globally, with a value chain that stretches 'from field to fork', Freeman points out. “We have to feed billions off a shrinking land base and farmers have had to adopt technology at a rapid rate – for example, field machinery works almost without human intervention controlled by GPS. With traceability, whether of arable or livestock products an absolute requirement, a huge data lake is built up as they move from producer to processor to retail to consumer.”

Another industry experiencing disruption is energy generation, particularly with the advent of distribution energy resources (DER). The total installed base of operational PV systems, to take just one example, surpassed 300 GW globally at the end of 2016. As the solar industry continues to mature, the focus is turning to asset management, a term used in the power industry to describe the financial, commercial, legal and technical management of power plants and other assets.

“What these industries have in common with oil and gas is a reliance on underlying distributed assets that support some kind of industrial process, whether it is manufacturing hydrocarbons, food, or electricity,” Freeman explains. “Gaining insight into the health of those assets, and using analytics to both optimize and safeguard process integrity, is common to all manufacturing. But many industries' assets operate outside, spend much of the time in darkness, are exposed to weather or environmental hazards, are often off-grid, and require low power wireless technologies for connectivity. All these are problems that Zedi is good at solving.”

Trending

The company is very good at seeking out trends and innovations, evaluating them, and, where there is advantage, integrating them into its platform.

A case in point is low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) technology, which has especial relevance in remote monitoring situations. Before it added support for LPWAN technology to its IIoT gateway fleet, Zedi could only connect devices through wired connections, limiting the number of devices connected and their range.

Zedi can now create an LPWAN hotspot, up to 10 kilometres in radius, allowing any number of LPWAN-capable devices within the hotspot to communicate with the Gateway. And since most devices are not yet LPWAN-capable, Zedi created a small new low-cost, low power hardware product called a Zedi Mote to connect to existing devices, and make them LPWAN-capable.

The speed with which Zedi integrated this technology, combined with its use to pivot Zedi’s solution set into other industry verticals, won it the 2017 Outstanding Product Achievement Award from the Canadian Advanced Technology Association (CATA).

As Freeman puts it: “LPWA technology in particular will be a key enabler of the IIoT, and we're excited to be at the forefront of introducing our technology not only to our customer base in oil and gas, but also into other attractive growth sectors.”