Gavin Adda, CEO of Total Solar DG, on developing solar power

Total Solar Distributed Generation (DG) was formed in 2018, drawing on a decade-long commitment to solar power stretching back to 1972, when parent company Total set up Total Énergie Développement (TED), which engineered its first solar panels. Total Solar is now the leading provider of solar solutions for commercial and industrial customers with $2bn deployed worldwide and services customers that include global firms such as Siemens, Google, Toyota, Ford, Microsoft, FedEx and Walmart.

Spearheading the company’s efforts to advance its global footprint in Southeast Asia, Total Solar Distributed Generation’s CEO (SEA) Gavin Adda brings a decade of experience in the industry from a previous role working on major projects for Samsung. “I could see big potential for the future here in Southeast Asia,” recalls Adda. “There are many islands with a complicated terrain where it’s difficult to put a grid down. You've got great solar resources - and the exciting thing is that you can co-locate it and put solar where the usage is. Instead of building a big solar plant in the middle of the desert and then arranging transmission and distribution before retail to a customer, you can put solar right on top of somebody's roof, and cut costs and ease grid congestion at the same time.”

Indonesia has more than 17,000 islands, and the Philippines over 7,000, in a part of the world where diesel is an expensive solution for generating power. Adda realised what a great opportunity this was to start a rooftop solar business. “When I got here no one was doing this,” he remembers. “I created a startup which was merged into Total in 2017, and that has become Total Solar Distributed Generation, Southeast Asia.”

Innovation has played a big part in Adda’s journey of developing a solar offering in Southeast Asia. “When I was joining the business, major companies such as BP, Shell and ourselves were taking a good look at renewables,” he reveals. With the core elements of businesses like these changing, it was important for Total to add new capabilities and become nimble in its approach. “I'd seen the same thing happening in the US with companies that had been very successful at selling power to a utility or to a government,” he explains. “If you're going to sell power in places like Indonesia and Vietnam, you've only got one choice, sell to that one entity. There could be hundreds of different developers trying to sell to that company, so that company gets to push everyone’s price down. But what's happening with solar, especially on the rooftop side of the business, is that we're flipping the model round. That disruption is the revolution that's happening in power.”

Adda notes a shift from a b2g (Business to Government) to a b2b model boosting the number of customers and requiring a new approach; comparable to a phase the IT industry went through 20 years ago when the scope of the market grew for the likes of Oracle and SAP. “I was part of that process of helping IT companies build b2b capabilities,” he recalls. “It was the same at Samsung building b2b in the consumer electronics. We have the same dynamism at Total Solar DG; the passion to build a new business model as a startup with extraordinary resources. Bringing that passion, drive and focus, has been really important for our expansion in Southeast Asia.”

Adda points out this is something Total has been doing with power assets for the past century, and says it is what sets the company apart from the newcomers. “We are, in our DNA, a developer and operator of energy power assets,” says Adda. “Companies are jumping into solar but they don't actually have any power experience. They're not going to be around for 20 years; and most of our contracts are for 20 years. That’s why companies like Bollore, Renault-Nissan and Danone think twice before signing up to a long-term contract with a firm that’s only two years down the track; there's no chance that this company is going to be around in 20 years, they're going to be bought and sold multiple times." Adda warns that while a solar system can save 10-20% on your power bill over the contract lifetime, you really need a long-term partner to help build a safe system . “We build systems that are safer and perform better for longer; you really need to have somebody that you can trust on your roof.”