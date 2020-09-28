Devon Energy and WPX embark on $12 billion merger

Devon Energy and WPX Energy have entered into an all-stock merger which would result in a $12 billion enterprise and create one of the largest unconventional producers in the US with production of 277,000 barrels per day.

The combined company, to be named Devon Energy, will benefit from enhanced scale, improved margins, higher free cash flow and the financial strength to accelerate the return of cash to shareholders through an industry-first “fixed plus variable” dividend strategy, according to a statement.

Upon completion of the transaction, Devon shareholders will own approximately 57 percent of the combined company and WPX shareholders will own approximately 43 percent of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. WPX shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.5165 shares of Devon common stock for each share of WPX common stock owned.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. Cost savings from initiatives underway in the second half of 2020 and synergies resulting from the merger are expected to drive $575 million in annual cash flow improvements by the end of 2021.

Funds managed by EnCap Investments L.P. own approximately 27 percent of the outstanding shares of WPX and have entered into a support agreement to vote in favor of the transaction. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approvals by Devon and WPX shareholders.

“This merger is a transformational event for Devon and WPX as we unite our complementary assets, operating capabilities and proven management teams to maximize our business in today’s environment, while positioning our combined company to create value for years to come,” said Dave Hager, Devon’s president and CEO. “Bringing together our asset bases will drive immediate synergies and enable the combined company to accelerate free cash flow growth and return of capital to shareholders. In addition to highly complementary assets, Devon and WPX have similar values, and a disciplined returns-oriented focus, reinforcing our belief that this is an ideal business combination.”

“This merger-of-equals strengthens our confidence that we will achieve all of our five-year targets outlined in late 2019,” said Rick Muncrief, WPX’s chairman and CEO. “The combined company will be one of the largest unconventional energy producers in the U.S. and with our enhanced scale and strong financial position, we can now accomplish these objectives for shareholders more quickly and efficiently. We will create value for shareholders of both companies through the disciplined management of our combined assets and an unwavering focus on profitable, per-share growth.”