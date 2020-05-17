EU Sustainable Energy Week 2011 Kicks Off in Europeri

Written By: John Shimkus

Launched in 2005, Sustainable Energy Week is a program put in place by the European Union to spread awareness on alternative energy issues throughout Europe. Though the week’s official dates are April 11 to 15, the weekends prior and after are also accepted for activities and events. EU member countries will participate by holding various events to promote sustainable energy in the 2011 edition of Sustainable Energy week.

The Sustainable Energy Week web portal features an interactive map that directs you to each member country’s Sustainable Energy Week events.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK

Collaboration and Consensus Building for Arctic Offshore Oil and Gas

Beyond Solar Panels: Six Types of Solar Power Plants

The Remote Controlled Mine: Robotic and Virtual Mining Machinery and Equipment

Check out the latest edition of Energy Digital!

The EU hopes that member countries will take advantage of Sustainable Energy Week and highlights the following reasons to participate:

1. Raise the profile and improve the image of your organization, town, city or region.

2. Be part of a European campaign.

3. Turn your town, city or region into a frontrunner of Europe’s energy revolution.

4. Attract media attention and make headlines.

5. Energize your local communities and get their endorsement.

6. Help local companies expand into fast-growing green energy markets.

7. Innovate and set a new direction for your town, city or region.

8. Make it easier to attract investment into your sustainable energy projects.

9. Get additional visibility and support for your event from the EU

So far, for the 2011 Sustainable Energy Week, there are hundreds of events planned across Europe, with Spain, Italy and Sweden leading the pack in planned events.