Mercedes-Benz joins Amazon in net-zero climate pledge

Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to the pledge is to accelerate its work on the ‘Ambition2039’ roadmap to CO2-neutral operations. This involves ways to remove carbon from the company’s value chain, from product development to supply. It is also striving to ensure that the use phase of its electric vehicles is powered with only renewable energies.

By the end of 2020, Mercedes-Benz’s portfolio will include five fully electric models and 20 plug-in hybrids.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s CEO, commented on the new partnership: “We welcome the bold leadership demonstrated by Mercedes-Benz by signing up to The Climate Pledge and committing to ambitious action to address climate change. We need continued innovation and partnership from auto manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz to decarbonise the transportation sector and tackle the climate crisis.

Ola Kallenius, the chairman of the board of management of Daimler and Mercedez-Benz, added: “At Mercedes-Benz, we have set ourselves the ambitious target to make the transformation of mobility a success story. By joining The Climate Pledge we are building on our goal to consistently pursue emission-free mobility and sustainable vehicle production.

“We stand with Amazon, Global Optimism and the other signatories of The Climate Pledge, in a commitment to being net zero carbon by 2040 – ten years ahead of The Paris Agreement. I am pleased that we will be able to gain even more momentum on our sustainability offensive with this step.”

As part of the agreement between Amazon and Mercedes-Benz, Bezos has announced that Amazon is adding 1,800 Mercedes electric delivery vehicles to the company’s fleet for Amazon’s operations in Europe.

Amazon is currently running 91 renewable energy projects worldwide, which together have the capacity to generate over 2,900MW and deliver over 7.5mn MWh of energy each year.