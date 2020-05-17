RWE Innogy takes stake in Belgium's Thornton Bank offshore wind farm

Germany's RWE Innogy announced on Monday that it has taken a 26.72% stake in Belgian offshore wind farm developer C-Power, which is building Thornton Bank, Belgium's first offshore wind farm.



The renewable power giant will become the largest single shareholder in the project.



The Thornton Bank offshore wind farm is to have up to 300 MW installed capacity from 60 5-MW turbines and is expected to produce around 1 TWh/year, generating demand for about 600,000 people. The first six 5-MW turbines, the largest available on the market, are already installed, said RWE Innogy, and the remainder are to follow during four project phases to 2013, the company said in a statement.



Thornton Bank is one of the world's first wind power parks built at a depth of up to 28 metres (91.86 feet) and up to 30 km (18.6 miles) off the coast, RWE Innogy's chief executive Fritz Vahrenholt said.



