Schneider Electric launches California Energy Action Program

Schneider Electric and Huck Capital have launched the California Energy Action Program to help California building owners and operators find energy solutions to prepare for future wildfire and climate events, manage rising energy costs and enable more energy independence.

The program’s cornerstone is the launch of GreenStruxure, a new company providing standardized renewable energy microgrids up to 5MWp which are designed to serve a wide range of socio-economic services such as hospitals, food and beverage operations, refrigerated warehouses, governmental buildings and universities, agriculture and wine facilities.



“We created GreenStruxure because medium-sized building owners and operators who want to adopt a clean, reliable energy solution need a trusted partner ready to work beside them for the long-term to meet their goals,” said Jose Lorenzo, GreenStruxure CEO. “This predictability and confidence has not been available to this size building but it’s more important now than ever in California.”

The company is focusing on customers with demanding sustainability targets, a need for reliable power to run their business, and spend of at least $30,000/month or about $350,000/year in electricity. Small and medium buildings represent over 90 percent of buildings in the US and Canada.

For larger scale projects, Schneider Electric can leverage its existing AlphaStruxure joint venture with The Carlyle Group, which currently serves its growing California base of commercial, industrial, data center, government and infrastructure customers.

Similar to its AlphaStruxure offering, customers have no upfront capital expenses, do not operate or maintain any equipment and commit to a predictable, long-term contract for energy that provides cost-effective, resilient, sustainable power. The new GreenStruxure solution can be up and running in under a year - an important factor considering this year is already California’s worst wildfire season and in three of the last four years, fires are on track to cause damages in excess of $10 billion.

In addition, the California Energy Action Program will use analytics and artificial intelligence to help identify and prioritize communities where solutions are particularly viable. The company will use the data to identify specific patterns, geographies and classifications of buildings that have the greatest need.