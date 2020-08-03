Shell and Eneco win tender in Netherlands for joint venture

The project will be situated off the Dutch coast, covering 125 square kilometres with a capacity of 750MW. When operations begin in 2023, Hollandse Kust North will supply 16% of the Netherlands’ power.

The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy has announced that the new wind farm will include 69 wind turbines owned by Siemens Gamesa, each with a capacity of 11MW,

The director of integrated gas and new energies at Shell, Maarten Wetselaar, commented that the CrossWind project is only one part of the company’s strategy to develop renewable energy in the Netherlands: “This wind farm is a crucial part of a new value chain – from wind to hydrogen – with our ambition to build a green hydrogen plant in Rotterdam and with NortH2.”

Shell has previously stated its commitment to becoming a net-zero emission business by 2050.